Squid Game season 2 premiere date: November hopes

Are we going to learn anything substantial in regards to Squid Game season 2 over the course of November? If you want more on the show, we 100% get it!

Of course, we should also note that this doesn’t mean Netflix is going to be that eager to make any sort of huge announcement here. They have been patient when it comes to sharing major details on what lies ahead and more than likely, they will continue to do that very thing.

For the time being, here is at least some of what we can say at present: Netflix has not announced anything about a season 2 start date and more than likely, they probably won’t over the course of this calendar year. As great as it would be to hear another few details, the reality is that they have no real reason to hurry anything along. Filming is currently underway on the season; because the series is an overseas production, it is not subject to the same rules as those in America amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike. We’ve heard already that it will be bigger and more ambitious than anything in Squid Game season 1, as we presume Gi-hun is going to head back in the hopes of destroying the games from within.

So when will we get a firm premiere date? Our feeling is that next summer, some news will start to generate around that — and it’s possible it will even come about at some of those famed Tudum fan events. There could be a few teases before that, but this is not a show that needs to rush too many other things along. It is probably not coming back until next fall, and it is a given at this point that people are going to watch it.

The one thing we can say

The reality competition show Squid Game: The Challenge is premiering later this month. Given how this feels completely opposite the original premise of the show, we just hope that it doesn’t end up steering anyone away in the end.

Related – Get a little more news now when it comes to the Squid Game season 2 cast

What are you most excited to see moving into Squid Game season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







