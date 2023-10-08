Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Hopes for October

Now that we are firmly into the month of October, is there anything more that can be said about Squid Game season 2?

First and foremost, we don’t have to tell you here that the demand is astronomical for more of the Korean drama. The first season was one of the most-watched shows in modern history and it goes without saying that another season could achieve the same effect. We still have a lot of concerns with what Netflix is doing with the reality TV version of the show, but season 2 boasts a lot of the same creative talent and by virtue of that, stands a chance of being reasonably good if not stellar.

So when are we going to learn more about it? Well, odds are it is not going to happen over the course of this month, largely because there is no reason for more news to start pouring out now. Production has been underway on the second season for a while and while there is no premiere date for it yet, our feeling is that it is still primed to release in the second half of next year. Netflix is able to keep a lot of the finer details under wraps here thanks, in part, to the series being filmed on the other side of the world.

If we get anything at all this month, it will probably just be a generic tease for what lies ahead. We doubt that there is going to be any sort of substantial video footage until we get around to the fall — after all, why would anyone release something more? There is a gradual momentum when it comes to promoting shows like this, and a big component to it is that nobody wants to jump the gun and say something too early.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

