Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Hopes for the fall

What are we going to be learning over the course of the fall when it comes to a Squid Game season 2 premiere date? Is there any chance that we earn it at all?

We suppose that the first thing we’ll report here is rather simple: There is quite a bit to look forward to! Production has already started in South Korea, and it does not appear to be heavily impacted by any of the ongoing industry strikes here in the United States. With that being said, though, the folks at Netflix are not going to reveal too much, mostly because they have no reason to do that for the time being. Just remember for a moment that so much of this series is about the element of surprise, and there is no reason to give too much away at this point!

After all, we are probably around a year away, at least, from seeing Squid Game back. We could also be stuck waiting until at least the spring or summer to get an official premiere date. Don’t be surprised if the season is split into two parts, similar to what we’ve seen with some other top-tier hits such as The Witcher, Stranger Things, and YOU.

If there is anything to look forward to at this given moment in time, it is seeing where the story takes Gi-hun moving forward. Remember that at the end of last season, he made the deliberate decision to stay behind in order to take on the Games once and for all. What does that mean? We’ll have to wait and see.

Just be prepared for more creative challenges, more difficult challenges, and also more chaos from start to finish here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

