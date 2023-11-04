Law & Order: SVU season 25: How many episodes? New report

Just how many episodes can you realistically expect to get when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 25 at this point? Well, we do think that this is a worthy subject for debate, and there has been a lot of chatter around it already.

So where do things stand at present? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that we anticipate the situation to remain fluid for at least a little while longer.

For now, a new report from Deadline suggests that the hope now is that the Mariska Hargitay series is going to deliver a 13-episode season. Originally, the hope was that it could get closer to 15, but the SAG-AFTRA strike has caused the metaphorical goalposts to be moved a little bit. Given that there is no specific end to said strike just yet, studios have to be flexible.

Are there a lot of options being considered beyond just 13 episodes? It seems like early renewals are possible for many shows, where work on additional seasons could be done in advance to allow some stories to flow from the winter / spring into next fall. Meanwhile, there is always a chance that episode-count projects to change again.

We do tend to think that in general, most networks will be eager to get at least 10 episodes for a lot of these shows, largely because if they get fewer than that, the per-episode costs could rise a little bit higher and that poses its own challenges. What we are trying to say here is simple: The are plenty of incentives for the studios and streamers to get a fair deal signed. With that in mind, why aren’t they pushing harder for something to happen? We are still set to wonder about that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

