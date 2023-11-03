Gen V season 2 spoilers: What is Cate’s future?

Following the season 1 finale on Prime Video yesterday, what more can we say at this point about a Gen V season 2? Well, we do know that there is potential for a lot of different stories, and also a lot of chaos and danger.

Is Cate still going to be the Big Bad? Well, at this point there are certainly arguments for it! She has shown herself to be more dangerous than just about anyone else within this world. Not only that, but she has another reason to hate Marie after what happened to her arm. She’s going to want revenge, right?

Well, the most important thing with this character for now — and what makes her most dangerous — is that she legitimately believes what she is doing is justified. Speaking to Deadline, here is some of what executive producer Michele Fazekas had to say on the subject:

Cate’s not crazy or just straight up evil or wrong. She was f—-d over by humans consistently, so she’s somewhat been broken. She’s crossed the line and you’re hurting people and stuff, but on one level, I don’t even fault her. She got broken by this system. And I think that’s what Andre is realizing – can’t you just like come with us and it’s like she’s somewhat past the point, at least in this season. She’s past the point of no return.

Now, just how dramatic and crazy are things going to get for this character moving forward? That’s the big question, and some of that could, in theory, continue in The Boys season 4. We tend to think that Homelander will have some sort of contact with her and beyond just that, he could influence more of her anti-human sentiment.

Of course, remember that Sam is also going to be a pretty important part of all of this. He has, after all, been very much damaged in his own way here.

