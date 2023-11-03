Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 9, 10 (finale) promo: Vengeance…

Next week you are going to have a chance to see Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 9 alongside episode 10. In other news, the finale event! This is going to be a chance to get some closure on the Lexi Parks case but, at the same time, more information when it comes to Maddie’s future after all she has gone through this season.

Of course, you also have to wonder alongside all of this what is going to happen when it comes to Honey Chandler, given her surprising arrest at the end of episode 8. Is there a future for her that does not involve a prison cell? That is certainly something to wonder about at this point!

Based on the promo that aired on Freevee following episode 8, it does seem like Chandler is going to fight for her life. She is up against the Federal Government, which is certainly well-known when it comes to convicted people who are charged. Either she is going to need to find a loophole or make some sort of incredibly compelling argument; otherwise, there may not be any way for her to get out of this situation.

Meanwhile, Maddie Bosch makes one thing pretty clear when it comes to the state of things for her father: He has a tendency to blur the line between justice and vengeance. How far is he willing to go to solve the case in front of him, especially when he knows that there are others potentially after him? Sure, Titus Welliver’s character has been in danger a good percentage of the time on this show, but every situation is different.

Do we think that Bosch: Legacy would really kill off their main character? Probably not, but there are still a lot of reasons to be concerned.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

