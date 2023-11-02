Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 9, 10 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on Freevee you are going to have a chance to see Bosch: Legacy season 2 episodes 9 and 10. The finale is almost here! By virtue of that, you can sit back and know that things are going to be messy, dramatic, and also of course pretty darn fun. In other words, isn’t this exactly what you would want from a show like this? At the very least, we tend to think so.

The first thing that you should really know here is pretty darn simple, and it is that we are most likely building towards a big-time cliffhanger at the end of all this. Why are we thinking that? Well, just consider for a moment the sort of show this is! We’ve got relentless action and, at the same time, also some storylines that don’t feel altogether resolved.

Take, for starters, what we are getting here when it comes to Honey’s story. She was arrested at the end of episode 8, but what’s going to happen with her from here? We are sure that Harry Bosch will try and help her, but at the same time, you have to remember that she’s got her own fair share of troubles that he has to deal with at the moment and a lot of those are pretty darn hard for him to ignore.

As for Harry…

Well, remember that he’s hot on the trail of a corrupt operation that was connected to the death of David Foster, and he’s also still being targeted amidst the Carl Rogers fallout. Meanwhile, there is also something more to discuss here when it comes to Maddie’s story, given that we are still immensely concerned about whether or not she can handle being out there in the field after what happened to her at the start of the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

