Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 8: Honey Chandler arrested?

We had a feeling that Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 8 was going to bring some pretty darn big stuff to the table. There are only two installments left after the fact, so why wouldn’t the producers work even harder to deliver the goods here?

Well, suffice it to say that they did that with a lot of action, plenty of drama, and also a huge Honey Chandler cliffhanger that could shake her future.

Was Mimi Rogers’ character actually arrested? It definitely seems that way, just as it also appears that there are a lot of bad actors swirling around her … not that this is much of a surprise right now. This is what happens when you start to dig in some of the wrong places! Also, her and Bosch both are being targeted right now in multiple ways, whether it be the continued fallout of the Carl Rogers story or what happened with David Foster, which has led to a whole string of corruption and some dark secrets coming out.

While it is fair to be concerned about Chandler’s future right now, just remember this: She is really good at her job! Because of this, we have a hard time thinking that she is going to be in some position here where she gets locked up for good.

Also, isn’t it pretty clear at this point that Harry needs her? It is obvious that the two have had a pretty darn checkered history, but at the same time, we’ve seen them work again and again to get past their differences and develop a strong rapport. Also, remember that there is a reason why there are some people out there ‘shipping the two of them — they’re both so smart and they have a natural chemistry with each other!

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for a way in which Honey can be okay.

What did you think about the events of Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 8?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

