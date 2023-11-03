Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Final four nominations

The final four nomination ceremony happened late tonight on Big Brother 25, and we know that may be surprising to some people.

In the end, remember this: There is a special eviction coming on Sunday night, and we are going to see things progress in a fairly quick way. The final four Veto will likely happen tomorrow and, for the time being, Felicia needs it more than anyone else.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Before the feeds went down late Thursday for the nomination ceremony, we already knew what newly-minted Head of Household Bowie Jane was going to do. Felicia as a nominee was all but assured and from there, she told Jag and Matt to pick a number. However, what Matt didn’t know is that she already told Jag the number in advance. Just in case you needed a reminder that Jag is with Bowie more than Matt, this is it. Matt and Felicia are now on the block.

Of course, none of this may matter. The Veto controls everything, and we’ve seen enough evidence here that Matt could target Jag, or that Jag could end up targeting Matt. At the very least, they will think about it. They are both obstacles in one another’s way, and they are also both so confident at the moment to think that they will beat either Bowie or Felicia in the end.

What they do not know, at least at the moment, is how Cirie is heading to jury with a big argument for Felicia. Interestingly, Felicia is currently telling Matt that Jag is going to target him in the event that he gets a chance to do so. Her best-case scenario right now is convincing the two to turn on each other, if that is possible.

Related – Did you know that AFP voting is already underway for Big Brother 25?

What do you think about the final four nominations today on Big Brother 25?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







