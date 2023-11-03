Big Brother 25: The AFP vote opens! Who will win?

At the end of tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode, we had the announcement of the AFP Vote — and of course, that will be crazy. If there is one thing that turns BB Twitter into a full-out Armageddon, this is it.

So who is the most likely to win the vote this year? Well, we do tend to think that there are a few interesting candidates to think about…

First and foremost, let’s say this: We don’t think that we’re going to see a repeat of what happened with Taylor last year. Felicia may have a small chance at getting this, but it’s hard to see Jag, Matt, or Bowie Jane scoring it. Maybe Matt will get some of the casual vote, but we also anticipate that a lot of people who don’t watch feeds are going to be riding hard for Cameron.

If we had to make a big prediction right now, the top four are probably going to be Matt (in a distant fourth) followed by Cameron, America, and Cirie. We tend to think the latter are the two favorites for most of Twitter and honestly, it could be hard to call. They both brought a lot to the table and with that, they have enormous followings. Cirie has the edge in our book, mostly because she lasted longer, she has her son to campaign on the outside, and that’s without even mentioning the love that she has from the Survivor community.

You can vote online for whoever wins AFP, and the victor will be announced at some point close to the end of the finale.

