Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who won HoH, final four?

Who won HoH at the final four within Big Brother 25? Obviously, this is one of those times in the game that is especially critical — especially if you are on the outside of the Jag, Bowie Jane, and Matt alliance.

For days now, the three have reiterated that they want to go to finale night together. Did we think it was possible that Matt and Jag could turn on each other? Sure, but we didn’t want to bank on that or really anything else. Instead, we wanted to take a wait-and-see approach for any potential drama, as the HoH was the first domino to fall here.

Now, we should note here that there were hints that the HoH competition would be on the episode in advance, which made us feel like there could be some sort of mental component to it and it wouldn’t just be endurance. This would easily benefit someone like Felicia, who is at a physical disadvantage to both Jag and Bowie Jane. (Remember that Matt can’t play in the competition tonight.)

If Felicia does not win this competition, remember that she can still stick around with the final four Veto. That will not only grant safety, but in many situations, it will also give you the sole vote to evict. The only instance in which this doesn’t happen is one in which the HoH also wins the Veto; in that case, they choose who will be the person casting the vote.

At this point competition wins are obviously more important than ever, but we’ve seen crazy plays happen in this instance before.

So, who was the winner here?

This was a comp that Felicia could have won, but it just didn’t happen. She did pretty terrible here and, in the end, it came down to a tiebreaker. The winner was Bowie Jane, who strangely has only won only tiebreaker HoHs.

