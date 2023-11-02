New Prison Break project in works at Hulu from Mayans MC boss

For those of you who have missed Prison Break over the past several years, we absolutely understand. With that being said, are the new plans at Hulu going to satisfy longtime fans of the franchise?

Here is what we can tell you for the time being. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the streaming service is reviving the one-time Fox franchise with a new series from former Mayans MC showrunner and director Elgin James. His presence is the biggest reason to be excited here, that this is a quality producer who will likely both do the original justice while also putting a new spin on things.

Where things get a little more complicated, meanwhile, comes when talking about the cast. Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell are not currently set to be the focus of the new project, though it is going to be reportedly set within the same universe as the original. If nothing else, Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows could be referenced, and we’re glad that this is not going to be entirely forgotten about. (We still feel like the OG Prison Break canon is messy given how the producers found a way to make the last season happen.)

Now, our ultimate hope for a new version of this show is that in the end, we are looking at a limited series. One of the biggest problems that existed out there with the original series was that after the first season, it became harder and harder to evolve the story. Yet, there are still very few TV experiences like watching the show in its original form, back when it was raw and gritty and felt so unique amidst the larger roster. That is a much harder thing to pull off when you consider the fact that there are so many series that have taken elements from it over the years.

For the time being, let’s be cautiously optimistic while we wait and see what sort of cast members of further producers are attached in the months to come.

