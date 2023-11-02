Is Our Flag Means Death new this week on Max? Season 3 hopes

Is Our Flag Means Death new this week on Max? After what happened on this past episode, we can’t blame anyone who is out there wanting more.

As for where things stand at this moment, here is the bad news — there is no installment of the pirate series coming this week. There also is not any more confirmed. The folks at Max have yet to decide on the future one way or another here. While we would love to say we are 100% confident that more is coming, it’s also hard. How can you be given recent track records of streaming shows being canceled left and right?

The only thing that we can say right now about the show’s season 3 prospects is simply this: We know that there is a big audience out there that would be eager to see more of it and for that time being. That’s something to still get excited about. Our feeling is that over the next few weeks even more viewers are going to discover it, and hopefully the total ratings will justify the cost. We recognize that Our Flag Means Death is not easy or inexpensive, but at the same time it could have long (sea) legs! There’s a timelessness to the story, and also a joy that comes from watching these people find themselves over time.

If we are incredibly lucky, we will learn about the show’s future come early 2024 — that way, it will be easier for the creative team to start planning out the future. Remember that creator David Jenkins has already said that there’s a good chance season 3 would be the end. At the very least, there isn’t much more he wants to say about Stede and Blackbeard’s story beyond that.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Our Flag Means Death moving forward?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

