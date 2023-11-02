Is Billy Crudup leaving The Morning Show before season 3 finale?

As we do get prepared to see The Morning Show and its season 3 finale on Apple TV+ next week, you have to wonder about Billy Crudup’s future. How can we not? The actor behind Cory Ellison may have seen an end to his story on this week’s episode — or, at the very least, a big change.

If you are somewhat out of the loop here, let’s hand over a quick summation of events. At the end of episode 9, Cory found himself escorted out of UBA by security, largely due to a new report (constructed seemingly by Paul Marks) that Cory had “groomed” Bradley Jackson, put her in the same hotel as him, and then eventually outed her sexuality. He was planning to get rid of Cory all along, but who knew this was going to be how it happened? Clearly, he was threatened by the idea of him trying to shut down the sale at the last minute. Paul is clearly far along in the process and beyond that, this is a guy who is used to getting what he wants. We aren’t meant to like him, but without a doubt, this is a compelling part of this world.

Now, we personally don’t think that Crudup is gone from the show, at least not yet — we can better assess his future after the finale. We do tend to think that he will try and find a way to fight back, but he has to also acknowledge some of his own failings. Not every thing that is said within this report is true, but at the same time, some of them were and he has to figure out how to handle that. He admitted to being in love with Bradley, and that is yet another wrinkle.

For now, we’re not sure how Cory EVER runs a network again unless some of the accusations are completely disproven — but then again, some of them are true. This is the mess the show finds itself in, and can you find a different role for Cory moving forward? Time will tell.

One way or another, we think the finale will offer at least some sort of answer.

Related – Get more news now when it comes to The Morning Show and what’s ahead

Do you think that Billy Crudup will still be on The Morning Show moving into the season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







