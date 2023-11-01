Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 6 spoilers: Why is Aaron B worried?

Tomorrow night on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 6 air — but what can we say about it in advance?

Well, first and foremost, it is worth being concerned about how a number of cast members are going to react to Charity’s arrival on the beach. This is a unique situation for logistical reasons here, as she knows these men in a way that nobody else does. Charity’s season did not air prior to the men and women going out to Mexico, so she brings with her perspective. It also causes someone in Aaron B. to become a little bit concerned.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a further preview about this very thing as Charity hits the beach. (Obviously, this was also filmed far before her Dancing with the Stars appearance.) The thing that we’re the most confused about here is why Charity would even be a major issue for Aaron, unless it’s a situation where he was so deep in love with her and there are questions as to if he’s moving on too fast.

The person that we were personally more concerned about is Brayden, given that he was basically branded as the villain on The Bachelorette, as he and Charity were not on the same page for most of that season. We do think that he didn’t quite know what he was getting himself into and he handled some situations pretty badly; yet, he may also be someone who is just better suited for an environment like Paradise, where things are a little bit more chill and there is not as much competition.

In the end, we don’t think that Charity is going to be down there to just throw everyone under the bus — that’s not who she is! However, she could answer any serious questions or concerns that exist, and that may also be what producers want!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

