Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 6 spoilers: Are Kat & Tanner done?

As we get prepared to see Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 6 on ABC next week, the saga of Kat will continue. This has been, for better or worse, a huge part of the entire season. She had the latest edition of Worst Birthday Ever (an ongoing trend on this show), and she’s going to remain the focal point of some drama coming up.

At this point, we honestly wish that a certain amount of this is settled so that we could focus on some other couples; however, there is no real evidence that this is about to happen. Be prepared for her and Tanner to be a huge part of what’s ahead, and the same goes for Blake and Jess as their relationship could find itself in a new sort of jeopardy.

To learn a little bit more about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 6 synopsis below:

Picking up where things left off, the beach braces for impact as Kat and Tanner discuss their future after the fiesta fiasco. Meanwhile, new love triangles are formed. Blake and Jess navigate uncharted waters, and a warning from a former Bachelorette could be the end of one couple’s happy ending.

(TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

If you did not know already…

The former Bachelorette who is turning up here in this episode is Charity Lawson, which is interesting mostly in that her episodes had not aired in full at the time in which Paradise was filming. With this, she can give a perspective on some of the men in Mexico that nobody else can, for better or for worse. We’re mostly curious about Brayden in particular, given that he was such an unlikable person on her season; yet, so far this season, we have seen a different side. Isn’t that strange?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 6?

Do you think there will be any real resolution for the Kat – Tanner story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







