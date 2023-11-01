Gen V season 1 episode 8 finale spoilers: Marie levels up?

We don’t necessarily think that this is some big surprise, but entering Gen V season 1 episode 8 tomorrow night, everything is hitting the fan. This is the finale! By virtue of that, it is clear that everything has to get a little bit crazier. What would this show really be if that didn’t happen at the end of the day here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s talk about things through the lens of Marie’s powers. If you head over here, you can see a video preview for the upcoming finale that mostly spotlights some events that we’ve already seen. However, at the same time there is a captivating shot of Marie at the very end that makes us wonder if there are some new dimensions to the character we’re going to have a chance to see.

So what could some of these be? Well, it feels like she’s unlocked a better way to understand her blood powers — is she actually using the blood of other people for an attack? We don’t see herself bleeding out in the closing shot, and this could give more validity to the notion that she and Victoria Neuman have a little bit more in common than she previously thought. (That is something that Neuman herself suggested over the course of episode 7.)

Sure, Marie is not on the level of making anyone’s head explode, but we do end to think that this is something that she could be capable of at some point. We are seeing a lot of these powers evolve at this point, given the fact that we’re seeing a lot of different changes to characters already. We saw Cricket get big earlier this season, and we’ve already realized more and more that Cate is far more powerful than we previously thought with her abilities of persuasion. She can cause people to take their own lives!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

