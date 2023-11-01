The Morning Show season 3 episode 10 (finale): A shocking end?

As we get ourselves prepared for the season 3 finale of The Morning Show right now, one thing feels pretty darn clear. It is hard to imagine an ending to this series that is anything other than jaw-dropping. We are going to see major twists and turns, and of course also a lot of revelations that could alter the course of the future.

So where will the most-shocking outcome be? Well, we tend to think that it is tied to the future of Bradley Jackson. We already know that the UBA – Hyperion deal is moving towards some sort of startling end based on where things are. Paul Marks is steadily working to clean house, and a big part of that means him doing whatever he needs to in order to ensure Cory is out of the picture. He has Alex for now, and she seems to be convinced that she can take most of UBA’s crew to the new version of their company.

Is she being deceived on some level? That feels likely, but that is something that she is probably going to learn more about in due time.

In the end, the thing we imagine would be most surprising here is that UBA actually stays similar to what it is right now. The Hyperion deal may not happen, but we don’t think everything will move forward as it was earlier on this year.

As for Bradley…

Sure, there is a major case to be made that Reese Witherspoon’s character is going to be arrested or have some other sort of terrible fate befall her. there is evidence of that all over the place here! However, at the same time she already has a coincidental explanation now for her resignation in the “grooming” report against Cory. Depending on how certain cards are played, the truth about January 6 may never come out unless she decides to discuss it publicly.

We tend to think that this is the story now that could go in a million different directions. She could end this season without a job, or with more influence than ever before. At the moment, can’t you envision both of these scenarios in some form?

