The Golden Bachelor finale date set for Gerry Turner, cast

For everyone out there excited to see the hometown dates on The Golden Bachelor this Thursday, there’s so much more on the other side!

Today, the network announced on Twitter the schedule for what lies ahead, and it makes sense when you consider what is happening here with Thanksgiving later this month. Here’s just a quick taste of it, for those curious.

Tomorrow night, you are going to see Gerry Turner’s hometown dates, which is going to be a really great opportunity to see him actually see if he fits into the lives of the remaining women. We are mostly excited for this from the vantage point of the opportunities it presents to meet children and grandchildren. In that way, this is really different from anything that we tend to see on the franchise in general.

Meanwhile, on November 9 you are going to see a Women Tell All special — for everyone out there wondering if we were going to have that or not, this is your confirmation! Given the enormous rating success of this show right now, we cannot say that we are altogether surprised.

As for what is coming up after the fact here…

November 16 is going to be the overnight dates and after that, Thanksgiving (a.k.a. the 23rd) will be a break. Then, we are going to get a two-hour season finale on Thursday, November 30. That is when Gerry will choose who he wants to be with moving forward. He has three women left in Leslie, Theresa, and Faith, and we’ve already seen enough previews to make us clear that he has strong feelings for all of them.

More than likely, we are going to see Gerry make some sort of difficult choice at the end of the season. We tend to think that Leslie, at least on the surface, makes the most sense — but we have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

