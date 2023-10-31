The Golden Bachelor episode 6 spoilers: Hometown date teases!

On Thursday night the hometown dates will be here on The Golden Bachelor episode 6, but who will stand out the most? Gerry Turner is facing arguably his hardest decision yet before heading to the overnight portion of the show, which may look or feel at least a little bit different than what we’ve seen elsewhere on the franchise.

First and foremost, there may be fewer people involved! After all, we only have three people now and we would assume (though we could be wrong) someone will be cut on Thursday night. As of right now, Faith, Leslie, and Theresa are all still in the running here, and despite these episodes being a little bit shorter, we do feel like we’ve had a reasonably good chance to get to know who some of these people are. They all have things that they bring to the table!

If you head over here, you can see at least some small photo teases for what lies ahead in all of these upcoming dates. All of this looks lighthearted and fun, and in a way, we’re excited to see what the dynamic looks like with Gerry meeting children and grandchildren as opposed to parents, which is typically the way in which these dates go. Almost as a social experiment alone, this is pretty darn interesting.

So who do we think is the favorite right now? We lean slightly towards Leslie, mostly because she seems to have the most in common with Gerry when it comes to wanting an active lifestyle. Also, geographically she’s not too far away from him in Indiana, which would make the two of them adjusting their lives not as difficult as it would be in some other situations.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Golden Bachelor right now, including other updates

What do you think we are going to see entering The Golden Bachelor episode 6 on ABC?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







