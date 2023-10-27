The Golden Bachelor episode 6: Why only 3 hometown dates?

Next week on The Golden Bachelor episode 6, we are going to see Gerry Turner have a chance to have three hometown dates over the course of an hour. Why not more? Well, we know that this is a question a lot of people out there have.

One of the central theories that is out there is that cost may have played a role, given that flying Gerry out with a crew to four different cities is not the altogether cheapest thing to do in the world here. Also, remember for a moment that this show was largely a trial run in a lot of ways, as nobody really knew whether or not it was going to become the hit that it has. At this point, the folks at ABC absolutely do have a good bit to celebrate!

As it turns out, there was also another issue going on here in the one-hour format for the show, which was decided on far in advance. That is something that ABC executive Robert Mills discussed further in a post on Twitter:

The worst part of this was the ladies thought there were 4 hometowns and due to the 1 hour format we could only do 3.

So, basically, that had to make a situation like Ellen’s that much more heartbreaking. We tend to think that in the event there was a fourth hometown date, it would have been hers and Gerry would have gotten a chance to meet her family. Now, could you argue that it was somewhat meaningless, given the fact that he clearly didn’t have her in his top three anyway? Maybe, but we have seen enough of this show over time to know that we can be surprised here and there and that feelings can evolve.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

