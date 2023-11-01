Dancing with the Stars 32: Ariana Maddix helps lead Monster Night

We knew that Dancing with the Stars 32 Monster Night was going to be entertaining, but were there any perfect 10’s? What about perfect scores across the board? Well, for whatever reason we thought there was going to be a huge evolution across the board.

So why didn’t we have that? Well, we think that a part of it is probably due to there being two routines everyone had to do when you factor in the marathon at the end. Nobody could focus as well!

Still, there were two routines that stood above the rest: Ariana Madix and Pasha, who had some of the coolest costumes and choreography of the whole night, and then also Xochitl Gomez, who has shown herself to be a fast learner and one of the most formidable dancers this season. Both of them managed to end with a 37 out of 40, which each one of them garnering at least one 10.

However, at the same time nobody has been able to get that perfect 30 (or 40) as of yet! Could that change next week? It’s at least possible, given that there are a few different people all circling it. Jason Mraz, Gomez, Maddix, and Charity Lawson have all shown themselves to be more than capable of getting huge scores, and we do think that they could all get this at some point.

So who won the dance marathon?

Well, this is where Xochitl managed to pull ahead slightly! She beat out Ariana, who finished second. Meanwhile, Lele had a pretty impressive showing of her own here in finishing third. While this may help them with the results tonight, here is a reminder that performing well here does not necessarily mean that you are going to win at the end of the season. We’ve seen people go home before not too long after the marathon has happened!

Related – Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars tonight?

What did you think about Ariana Madix’s Monster Week routine on Dancing with the Stars 32?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates coming soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







