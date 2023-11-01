Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 7: The biggest threat

As we prepare here to see Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 7 on Freevee a little bit later on this week, there is a lot to think about! After all, just consider the fact that Maddie Bosch is coming off of that victim impact statement and beyond just that, her father Harry has a couple of big-time problems on his plate right now.

So at the moment, what is it that we should be worried about the most? Is it the fallout from this whole David Foster situation — or, is there something a little bit more sinister behind the scenes?

It may be frustrating in a way, but we would argue that the fallout from the Carl Rogers situation may be the most dangerous part of the show just because of the people involved and the scale of it. Also, it feels at this point like it is something that has been bubbling underneath the surface for a good while here and it remains to be seen exactly where things are going to go down the road.

Our concern for Maddie is absolutely there, but it is a little bit harder to pinpoint exactly where the threat will come from. Just consider all of the different forces at play at the moment! You should wonder what is happening when it comes to her job after the statement — plus, what happened in the field in Hollywood. Beyond all of that, we do also still have a feeling that all of these stories are going to find a way to connect before things are said and done. After all, isn’t the show better when that turns out to be the case?

For now, just buckle up — we do tend to think that we are going to be getting a pretty darn awesome ride in the immediate future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

