Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 7 promo: Harry needs a lawyer!

Next week on Freevee, we are going to have a great chance to see Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 7 as well as episode 8. What are the top stories going to be across the board here?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that Harry could be finding himself in a pretty dangerous place. Why is he telling Honey Chandler that he needs a lawyer? It could be tied to the Carl Rogers fallout, or of course, what he is doing in the present with the David Foster case. It is already clear that the digging that he’s done has led to him making some enemies, and it is not in a place where it is wise to have any enemies at all.

Meanwhile, the promo for episode 7 (which aired following episode 6 on Freevee) also hinted that Maddie is going to find herself questioned after giving her victim impact statement. In her mind, she is clearly concerned that this is going to lead to her having to undergo counseling (which she doesn’t want to do) or being put in some sort of situation where she is supposedly unfit to do her job. As you would probably imagine, she is going to fight that in whatever way that she can.

Finally, how much is Honey herself going to be in trouble? She is already worried about being set up, and what this promo does in the end is remind us further that everyone is on a collision course for some pretty terrible things happening to them by the end of the season. In the end, we just hope that you are ready for whatever transpires.

