Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 7 preview: The danger ahead

As we prepare to see Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 7 on Freevee next week, what can you anticipate? Who is in the greatest amount of danger?

Well, on the surface, it is probably the easiest right now to worry about Maddie, and for good reason. Just think about the events of this past episode! In episode 6 she gave her victim impact statement, and we do hope that after this, she is able to move forward from some of her trauma. Unfortunately, we have also seen enough of this show over the years to know that almost nothing is guaranteed. There may be trouble lurking around every corner.

In speaking of danger in particular, why not get more into Harry Bosch himself? For the past few episodes he has been dealing with two different issues — what happened at the end of season 1, and then also the new David Foster case, which has certainly gone through its fair share of strange permutations already. It feels like it could be going in even stranger directions as we move forward, so our advice is rather simple: Just buckle up and be prepared. Who is to say just what direction we will see from here on out?

The saddest thing to consider, at least for the time being, is that we have made it already past the halfway point of the season. There are only four episodes coming the rest of the way, and that means that things are going to be moving pretty darn fast.

Luckily, we do know already that a season 3 is coming, so that is probably the silver lining that we can present here in the midst of just about everything else.

What do you most want to see moving into Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 7?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

