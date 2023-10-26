Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 6: Is Maddie’s job in jeopardy?

After the events of Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 6, how much should you be worried about Maddie’s job? Well, let’s just say that there are a couple of causes for concern at the moment, to put it mildly.

First and foremost, let’s talk a little bit about what happened on the job during episode 5. We certainly believe at this point we are seeing her start to unravel after everything that she’s gone through, and it does make you wonder if her showing excessive force is evidence that she should not be out in the field at all. Beyond just that, you then also have her testifying close to the end of the episode with her victim impact statement; she is vulnerable there in a way that cops are not trained to be, and we certainly hope that this is not something that is going to end up harming her.

We definitely do feel for Harry’s daughter after what she has gone through this season, since this is not an easy thing to recover from and it is often rather difficult for anyone to admit that they need help. However, it is essential that she does find a way to do this, one way or another; it is the way in which she will be able to find her way to the other side of all of this and be successful within her career.

No matter what happens from here, let’s give Madison Lintz credit for a pretty emotional performance through the two episodes released this week. Clearly, she is delivering some of the best work that we have seen from her through all her years on the franchise.

What did you think about the events of Bosch: Legacy season 2 episode 6?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

