Bosch: Legacy season 3: Show EP on long-term future

We are certainly happy to know at this point that there is going to be a Bosch: Legacy season 3 over at Freevee. With that being said, is it the final season? How much more do we have?

Of course, when you have a show like this we think that the hope is always that it goes on however long that the powers-that-be want it to. Based on what we’re hearing right now, that could mean it is still around for a good while. Freevee was happy enough about the show’s performance that they greenlit another season months before season 2 even premiered, and there is no real evidence that things are about to slow down.

Speaking to Broadcasting & Cable, author and executive producer Michael Connelly noted that for him personally, he sees no real reason for things to slow down at this point, based largely on the stories still left to tell and the interest from Titus Welliver in coming back:

I think we’d be happy to go as long as we’re wanted. It’s already been an amazing ride, in that we’re effectively writing, what is it, the 10th season? I know it’s divided by two shows but it’s the same universe. And so we’ve already had a luckier ride than I could have ever imagined.

I remember doing a taped interview with Titus on the balcony of his house when we were filming the pilot and asking him, ‘Can you do this for five years?’ And he said, ‘I’ll do it as long as they let me.’ And now we’re five seasons past that. It has been an amazing ride.

This season of Bosch: Legacy is probably one of the most challenging, largely in terms of raising awareness. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike Welliver and the rest of the cast cannot actively promote the show. With that, they are having to go down some different avenues to get the word out there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

