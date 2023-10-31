The Swarm season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following the big season 1 finale today at The CW, will there be a season 2 for The Swarm down the road? Or, have we reached the end of the road?

For everyone out there who has the questions, we absolutely understand! This is one of the most unique series that the network has, as it is an enormously ambitious sci-fi production that is one of the more expensive English-language German productions out there. We know that it does have a dedicated audience, and here in America it is averaging around 350,000 live+same-day viewers out there. This compares well to a lot of other shows that The CW has at the moment, and we tend to think that this will be taken into consideration among a wide array of other factors.

The most important thing, at least for the time being, is going to be the producers looking at the cost of the series versus its success over the next several weeks. While The CW in particular could benefit from having multiple seasons of its co-productions and acquired series to build an audience, we know that they are in an extreme cost-cutting mode ever since the Nexstar deal went through. It is one of the reasons why its total number of exclusive US productions have dropped dramatically as it moves to a different model where they are trying to cater more towards their median age range.

If we do get a renewal for The Swarm season 2, we expect to hear about it at some point next year. If it is going to be on the fall schedule for the 2024-25 TV season, that is very much essential. Unfortunately, with the new CW ownership we’re not at a point yet where we can sit here and say with confidence just about anything. A heck of a lot of patience is going to be required as they check off all the boxes.

Creatively, we can at least say that there is room for more storytelling, and that does not give anything major away about the end of season 1.

