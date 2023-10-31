Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Delusions of grandeur (day 90)

As we approach the end of day 90 on Big Brother 25, it feels pretty easy to be frustrated with a lot of the players left. Matt and Jag are acting like they are the greatest alliance in the history of the game, Bowie Jane remains maddening, and Cirie and Felicia remain on the outside looking in.

It is really remarkable how in the past week alone, Matt and Jag in particular have managed to throw their popularity straight down the drain thanks to their arrogance and also some of the things that they are saying. We certainly hope that someone on the outside shows them their conversations after the fact and they realize the error of their ways. They also seem to think that a lot of the season is already wrapped up.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Now, we know entering the final four that Cirie is leaving, and that is set in stone. Does Felicia still have a chance? Well, remember that there tends to be at least one mental or somewhat-mental competition at this point. If Bowie, Jag, and Matt don’t remember the days or key events, they could botch something there. Felicia does still have that faith of a mustard seed. If you want to see a satisfying twist, seeing her make it to the final three would almost certainly be it.

As for the final three, we know that she could struggle with Part 1 if it is endurance. Part 2 and Part 3, however, often do involve a certain component of memory. We wouldn’t count Felicia out entirely, and that could still be a mistake Matt, Jag, and Bowie Jane are acting.

The most frustrating thing about the events of the past few days is that they don’t need to happen like this. It’s one thing to smack-talk, and it’s another to say that you want to make Felicia’s time in the game miserable. Where does that get anyone?

Related – Get more on the Veto Ceremony aftermath today

Are you still holding out hope at all for Felicia on Big Brother 25?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







