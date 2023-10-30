Friends cast issues emotional statement on Matthew Perry death

For the first time since the tragic news of Matthew Perry’s death came out on Saturday, the core cast of Friends is speaking out. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer knew the actor better than anyone, as they all became global superstars alongside him for the better part of ten years. They reunited for a special that aired on what was then called HBO Max, but of course they stayed in touch long beyond that. They have a connection that is, in the end, almost impossible to describe. This show defined the 1990’s for so many people, and it also has had multiple separate lives through syndication and streaming.

Speaking today in a joint statement to People Magazine, the five cast members collectively said the following, making it clear that they are all still amidst the grieving process:

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

We know that there is this desire out there for instant reactions anytime that a tragedy happens, but this is a reminder that everyone grieves at their own pace and it can take time to feel comfortable sharing deep thoughts in a public forum. That is especially true in this situation, given the sudden and untimely nature of Perry’s passing. He just released a memoir a year ago, and not too long before that was the aforementioned reunion.

We are sure that in the days to come, more will be said in regards to Perry’s passing and we will have more to say then. For now, our thoughts and condolences continue to go out to his family, friends, and everyone who loved him as an actor as well as a person.

