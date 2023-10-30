NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere date: Hopes for November

As we prepare to dive into the month of November, what more is there to say when it comes to an NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere date? We know that there is a lot to hope for across the board here, and it is really a matter of when we’re going to have a chance to see some of it play out. Take, for starters, the next chapter in Lucy and Whistler’s relationship. Or, how much of LL Cool J as Sam Hanna that we are going to see.

Without further ado here, let’s just get the bad news: If you are going to have a chance to see new episodes of the show this month, or the rest of the year, you are going to be disappointed. It will take a while to get the show back on CBS, largely due to the fact that filming has yet to even begin! That is going to be tied in part to the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which we seem to be getting closer to. It’s taken far longer than it needed to, largely because actors’ demands have long been pretty reasonable.

Now, here is what we can say about potentially getting a premiere date announcement this month — if filming for NCIS: Hawaii is able to get underway this month and an episode gets in the can, we do tend to think CBS won’t wait to announce something for late January or February. It is easier to feel confident about the future once you do have everyone back at work.

Hopefully, with filming starting up we’ll also get a little bit more in the way of scoop as to what lies ahead. How can you not want that in some shape or form?

