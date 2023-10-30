The Morning Show season 3 episode 9: Alex’s big decision

As we prepare to see The Morning Show season 3 episode 9 in around 48 hours, Alex Levy is in a difficult spot. As a matter of fact, you can argue that this is one of the most critical decisions that she’s ever had to make.

So what are we talking about here? Well, let’s make it pretty clear — over the course of the upcoming episode, Jennifer Aniston’s character has to figure out whether or not to go fully along with Paul Marks’ plan to tear down UBA to parts and then build anew. If information is power, you can argue suddenly that she has more of it than almost anyone else within the world of the show. She can try to put a stop to any prospective sale, or go along with it, thinking that this is the key to the kingdom for more power and influence in this world.

Is this really exactly what it seems, though? We do tend to think that the situation is a little bit more complicated. After all, one of the things that we know about Alex already is that her reputation does still matter to her greatly, and we don’t think that we’re going to see that change at any point in the relatively near future. If it came out that she was aware of the destruction of UBA as we know it, there could be blowback. Also, there would be a lot of people she loves who would lose their jobs if she goes along with Paul’s plan.

We know already that this character wants to do whatever she can to get a bigger seat at the table. For the time being, though, we’re just not sure this is how she wants to go about it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Morning Show, including a few more details on what’s to come

What do you most want to see moving into The Morning Show season 3 episode 9 on Apple TV+?

Do you think Alex is about to make a huge decision? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







