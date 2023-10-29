Annika season 2 episode 4 spoilers: A look towards the past

As we prepare to see Annika season 2 episode 4 on PBS next week, we know a lot of great stuff lies ahead. Want to know more?

Well, for starters, this is an episode that is going to bring you something that feels like a cold case in more ways than one. Maybe that’s a macabre pun, but at the same time, doesn’t it speak to the nature of this show at times?

If you want to know more, check out the full Annika season 2 episode 4 synopsis below right now:

Annika reflects on 1984 when the team is flown to the Hebridean islands to investigate the death of a man found in a block of ice.

American viewers may not be extremely aware of the Hebridean islands, which are located west of mainland Scotland and contain a rich culture and history that is very much worth knowing about. They have not been depicted extensively on television, but they were the setting for a previous Call the Midwife special, which also aired on PBS in the past. We are always thrilled to see a little more Scottish geography explored on television, especially since it can lead to some really exciting things being presented on-screen.

In the end, we’ll wait and see where this story goes for the title character, but we also know that there are plenty of installments coming after the fact. Our advice, at least for now, is to be prepared for a few more twists and turns before the end of the season. Overall, there are six episodes that constitute the second season, which is pretty common for most British crime dramas.

As for the future beyond this season, there are some things that we are still waiting to find out — nonetheless, we are cautiously optimistic that we are going to see more good soon, and our advice is to simply be patient.

