Gen V season 1 episode 8 (finale) trailer: The battle of Godolkin

As we prepare to see Gen V season 1 episode 8 over on Prime Video a little later this week, we know what the focus will be. Even though Dean Shetty and Dr. Cardosa are now gone, that does not mean that anything is settled at this point.

Just think about it like this — Cate wants revenge over everything that was done to her, and she seems eager to use some of the people at the Woods in order to completely destroy it for good. She seems settled in now as the de-facto villain at the heart of the story. She’s not an egomaniac like some of the villains on The Boys, but she is every bit as dangerous. As a matter of fact, you can argue that her abilities make her one of the most dangerous people in the entire universe. She can, after all, convince Supes to take their own lives if the situation calls for it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

Prime Video has already unveiled a new trailer for the finale and within that, you see Cate seemingly rallying some of her troops, and it also seems like she may have some help in the form of Sam, who is particularly violent and may want some revenge of his own. It feels pretty easy at this point to say why we could be seeing a little bit more in the way of division between him and Emma at this point.

We don’t exactly think that Marie, Emma, and those on their side are necessarily pro-Vought or want to keep the Supes locked up in the Woods. However, it is really all about finding a different way in order to do things. This is, at least for now, what they are trying to figure out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Gen V, including a few details on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Gen V season 1 episode 8?

How do you think this bonkers finale is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







