Gen V season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Cliffhanger incoming?

Just in case you were even remotely curious as to whether or not the Gen V season 1 finale was going to have a cliffhanger, let’s just say we have your answer!

Based on some of the information that we’ve got right now from the show’s co-showrunner, it looks like the final moments of next week’s episode is going to leave your jaw on the ground. Also, it may have the rare feat of being able to do it in more ways than one!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

Want to know more? Then go ahead and see some of what Michele Fazekas had to say on the batter in a new chat with Variety:

Yes, and it’s a cliffhanger on a lot of levels. It’s a cliffhanger to our second season. It’s a cliffhanger to “The Boys” fourth season. There’s definitely a sense of — I would like to see what happens next!

Ultimately, what will be the big challenge at the end of season 1 is setting up two separate shows at once. We tend to think personally that a part of the cliffhanger to The Boys has to do with what we have already seen with Victoria Neuman. As for the other part, won’t it be tied further to what we’re seeing with some of the characters that are solely a part of this show? We tend to think that it has to be tied in some ways to Cate, who we’ve theorized already is almost too powerful to really exist in her current form. Otherwise, she could really just take anyone she wants out so long as she’s able to touch them. Or, have them forget just about everything. That is a huge storytelling issue to tackle!

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on Gen V now, including more details on what’s next

What do you most want to see moving into the Gen V season 1 finale?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







