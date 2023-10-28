Gen V season 1 episode 8 (finale): Does Cate have to die?

We know that in a matter of days, we are going to be seeing the Gen V season 1 finale arrive on Prime Video. So what will you see over the course of that? While there are a lot of question marks at present, one thing in particular feels clear: Some sort of resolution regarding Cate.

Just think about it this way — the character was responsible for the death of Dean Shetty in episode 7 and while you can argue that her motive makes sense, that does not mean that she is any less dangerous moving forward. She has arguably the most powerful person in not just this show, but the larger universe of The Boys. Just think about how she can compel someone do to just about anything, including to take their own life. We probably don’t have to tell you that this is a massive problem.

By “problem,” we mean it in a way that also extends beyond just what we are seeing for the characters. It also exists for the writers. Think about it like this — Cate’s abilities allow her to effectively undo almost anything that a character wants or believe. She can also kill someone at any point she wants to. It’s so overpowered now and it takes away a lot of agency for a number of other people. Given that she started off this season seemingly as just the love interest for Golden Boy, she’s come a long way.

Do the writers now have to kill her? That is the real question here! If they don’t take the character out in that way, they either need to find a way to suppress her abilities or lock her away in a spot where she can’t just wipe or change the minds of someone else. The only other solution? That you write her story in a way where she decides not to do what she did to Shetty all over again — we just know now more than ever that she is capable of it.

Do you think that Cate has to die over the course of Gen V and its season 1 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

