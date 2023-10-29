Time season 2 episode 2 preview: Future for Jodie Whittaker, cast

Following the premiere today on BBC One, do you want to learn more about Time season 2 episode 2? Well, the drama will intensify … and also, it has to!

First and foremost, remember here that there are a lot of reasons to watch this show. After all, consider this: This is the first major TV series for Jodie Whittaker since Doctor Who. Also, prison dramas often have a certain gravity to them and there is a sense of desperation that you often tend to see here.

Ultimately, what we’ll see moving forward here is Whittaker’s character of Orla do whatever she can in order to keep in contact with the people who matter the most in her life: Her kids.

If you do want to find out something more, go ahead and check out the Time season 2 episode 2 synopsis with other details on what’s ahead:

After six months on the outside, Orla finds herself back in Carlingford. Desperate to maintain contact with her kids, she’s willing to risk extreme action. Meanwhile, Abi contemplates revenge, close to breaking point, whilst Marie-Louise encourages her to open up about her past. Reluctant to trust the other inmates, Abi steps up to help when crisis strikes. And Kelsey sets her sights on transferring to the mother and baby unit, making plans for her future in the face of uncertainty, as her due date draws closer.

The biggest thing to remember here is that this is hardly some sort of long-term story that will last for months on end. There are only three episodes here! What that ultimately means is that things are going to move quickly and in the end, it is better to be prepared for that far in advance. Whatever happens in episode 2 will carry over directly to the finale, and you have a chance to see a good bit of great stuff unfold along the way.

