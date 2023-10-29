Billions spin-off: When will we learn more about Miami show?

Now that we’ve had a chance to think about the Billions series finale, why not have more discussions about spin-offs?

First and foremost, we know that there are some obvious reasons why the series wants to do something like this. First and foremost, remember that it remains hugely successful for Showtime and parent company Paramount Global. We also know that there are multiple ideas out there, including one in Trillions that will somehow up the stakes and then also a series set in Miami potentially, which was alluded to at the end of the finale in a conversation with Wags and Bobby Axelrod.

So when are going to learn more about such a show? Well, odds are early details will come in over the next several months. The creative team was able to at least start the process prior to the WGA strike and now, they can consider more how to make something happen.

As for whether or not we really need another Billions, it honestly depends on the quality of the stories and then beyond that, what we get when it comes to a cast. We do think there’s always room to skewer or analyze the super-wealthy, especially with it being such an elusive world few people ever have direct access to at the end of the day.

When is the earliest we could see another show?

We would be surprised if something more happens before we get around to early 2025, mostly because it takes some time to shoot, cast, and develop an all-new idea. It would be silly for us to sit here and assume that things are going to take time.

In the interim, Showtime will rely on their other hits — and we really hope that there is a chance that Yellowjackets is going to be able to return with season 3 in 2024.

