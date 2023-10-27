Billions season 7 episode 12 (series finale): How did it end?

As we prepared for the Billions series finale, of course we had a number of different questions on our mind. What was the big one? Well, that was really a matter of just how the story wrapped up.

Of course, we did think for most of the past several weeks that we were going to be seeing the end of Chuck, Prince, and Axe, but Bobby somehow made it through. Sure, he didn’t end up working with Wendy again, but she made a promise to him to “stay connected.” She wanted to make a go of things with the telehealth company as she wants to find a way to help people in a different way — real progress. Also, she is clearly finding a way to stay on the same page with Chuck for the sake of their family.

As for Mike Prince, he was actually defeated — at least for the time being. He, of course, claims that he will take his failures and find a way to rise again, but that’s something that we may never truly know. One of the real messages of this whole storyline seems to be that there is never truly an end, even if you want to imagine that there is.

Was this actually a happy ending for this show, all things considered? You can argue so, and you could even say that the idea of Axe and Wags visiting Miami is a reference to some other show that could be coming down the road. For some reason, we expected more of a metaphorical steel-cage match where everyone would end up limping.

Yet, the likes of Chuck, Axe, and Wendy are survivors. Through the final minutes here, that is precisely what they did — survive. Maybe they’ll even thrive from here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Billions, including the potential for a season 8

What did you think about the events of the Billions series finale?

Do you think this was the right way to tie together loose ends? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







