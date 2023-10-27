Billions season 8: Why isn’t it happening at Showtime?

Following the big series finale tonight on Showtime, why aren’t we going to have a chance to see a Billions season 8? Why did the end of the road have to arrive tonight?

Well, let’s just start here by noting that the decision to end the show seemed to come from the creative, as opposed to the premium-cable network wanting to kick it to the curb. It feels like this is one of the most important shows that the network has had over the years, really to the point where there are some discussions happening already when it comes to possible spin-offs or continuations later on.

However, it really just feels like there was not any sort of reason to tell anything further when it comes to these characters, as we really feel like just about everything was said that could actually be said at the end of the day. You don’t want a show to overstay its welcome, and this one was already on for a rather long time in the first place. There aren’t a lot of premium-cable shows out there that last anywhere close to this, and the cast and crew here have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of here. This was a fantastic run and moving forward, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens with a franchise at large!

Of course, the #1 thing to remember here is that due to the lengthy WGA strike, whatever plans there were for the summer have been delayed to the extreme. We are in a spot here where we may be left to wait for a pretty long time in order to better figure out what to do.

For now, let’s just wave Axe, Chuck, and everyone else off into the sunset.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Billions now, including other spin-off chatter

Are you sad that there is no Billions season 8 happening at Showtime, or is this the right time to say goodbye?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







