American Horror Stories season 4 premiere date hopes at Hulu

Provided that we end up getting an American Horror Stories season 4 over at Hulu, why not wonder about a premiere date? This is a show that has become a late summer / fall staple the past few years, so is that when to expect it again?

We suppose that first and foremost, it is absolutely worth noting that technically, there is no official renewal for the series as of yet. While we remain hopeful that one will be announced, it may not be something that FX or Hulu make a big deal about. Remember, after all, that they didn’t exactly send out a ton of fanfare when filming began for season 3! It just feels easy to have confidence given the relationship that exists with FX Networks and Ryan Murphy — even when he signed a multi-year deal over at Netflix, he still found a way to keep these franchises going!

Now, we don’t exactly think that there is going to be some fundamental change to when a hypothetical season 4 would premiere, even in this era where the SAG-AFTRA strike remains ongoing. There is not a long post-production window for a show like this, so provided that things get in the works in the spring, it should be able to meet a similar window in 2024 to what it has in the past.

We do suppose that at some point, it is possible that American Horror Stories pauses for a year to give more time for unique episodes to pop up. However, there may not be a real reason for it to happen now, given the fact that there are only four episodes in season 3, and there is a little bit of evidence out there that at least one more was written that didn’t end up coming as a part of this season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

