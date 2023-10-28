Gen V season 1 episode 7: A look inside Dean Shetty’s world

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, Dean Shetty met her demise on Gen V season 1 episode 7. Are we shocked by it? Hardly, especially when you consider what she was planning. She had a dastardly idea to try and destroy all Supes with a virus — of course, some people would want revenge! First and foremost here has to be Cate, largely due to how she was manipulated and controlled for such a significant part of her life.

So while we now wait for the finale and to see what happens to Cate and others, why not take a look behind the scenes into her office?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a pretty funny video featuring executive producer Evan Goldberg. What makes this so funny to us is that we’ve heard Evan’s name for at least 15 years as Seth Rogen’s longtime creative partner. However, this is the first time we think we’ve ever seen his face. He takes you on a tongue-and-cheek tour inside Dean Shetty’s office, including all of the various crafts that he claims to have done himself. The whole idea here is to show off the attention to detail the show has in various sets, while also giving you a laugh along the way.

Of course, the question we have is whether or not we’ll even see this office moving forward. Is Godolkin University going to even exist the rest of the series? We’ve basically learned at this point that the entire school is a cover-up for the Woods, and is just a way to test and experiment with Supes so that they can be better understand. Now that Marie knows this, she may be less inclined to want to keep going there. Yet, as Victoria Neuman told her, she may have to play the game if she wants to win on the other side.

Related – Will there be a cliffhanger at the end of the Gen V season 1 finale?

What did you think overall about the events of Gen V season 1 episode 7 on Prime Video?

Share now in the comments, and also come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







