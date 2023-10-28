Our Flag Means Death season 3 renewal: When will we get news?

Following the season 2 finale this week over on Max, we tend to think that the desire is very much there for Our Flag Means Death season 3. How can it not be?

Of course, there is also another question that we certainly have to think about at present, and it revolves around when the streaming service is going to figure out whether or not to bring the show back. Will it be a quick decision?

If we had to wager some sort of guess at this point, it goes a little something like this: You are going to need to exercise a little bit of patience here. As great as it would be to get some more info on another season right away, the reality here is that we’re probably going to need to exercise a little bit of patience.

First and foremost, the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing! While it is theoretically possible that Our Flag Means Death could be renewed regardless, the higher-ups at Warner Bros. Discovery have some other matters to focus on right now. We also know that it’s hard to make a show without a cast (go figure), so there are certain priorities that have to be put in the spotlight before anything else can actually happen in the first place.

Also, typically it takes streaming shows a couple of months to be renewed or canceled, as the powers-that-be want to take a long look at performance over time. Not everyone watches these shows right away, and we honestly think there are a lot of people who would love the pirate comedy and aren’t aware it even exists.

For the time being, let’s just say we are cautiously optimistic about the future, even if nothing is set in stone at present.

