The Boys season 4 premiere: Is the story foundation set?

Judging from the way in which this past episode of Gen V wrapped up, is the story set in stone for The Boys season 4? It may be a bit rudimentary to say that we understand every aspect of it now but, at the same time, there are a few different things that are clear.

First and foremost, we now have a better sense than ever of what Victoria Neuman is capable of. We knew already that she wants to have a certain amount of control over Supes, though the exact circumstances remain to be seen. Now, however, she is in possession of the most dangerous weapon that exists within this world: A virus that could conceivably kill off some of the most powerful characters within this world. After she got it, she murdered Dr. Cardosa and with that in mind, nobody else will be aware of what it is that she has.

Now, we don’t anticipate that Neuman is going to just kick off the new season and immediately infect everyone. She has always been someone who understands the long game, and we don’t think that this is going to change.

Yet, we do think the writers are setting her up to be, at least alongside Homelander, one of the two Big Bads at the center of this tale. We recognize now that she has both superpowers and a way to also stop other people with them. She also has the element of surprise on her side, as even Marie seems to think that she is someone she can trust. Hughie has also worked with her!

Of course, the real irony would be if Neuman somehow meets her demise getting infected with the very disease that she’s acquired, but that’s just theorical right now. We have to wait and see where the story goes.

Do you think we’ve got a pretty clear foundation at this point for The Boys season 4 on Prime Video?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

