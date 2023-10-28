Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Is Matt throwing the Veto?

As so many of you know at this point, the final five Power of Veto Competition is coming in the Big Brother 25 house tomorrow. What can you expect to see throughout? Well, this is obviously one of the most important comps of the entire season, especially since there is a lot of internal ambiguity in the house.

As many of you more than likely know at this point, Matt is the Head of Household and has chosen to nominate Cirie and Felicia for eviction. However, neither one of them may actually be his target, as a lot of that depends on what’s going to happen when it comes to the Veto. He could have a chance to take a bigger shot at Jag, but he’s telling people different things — and even telling Jag and Bowie Jane that he’s doing it to give himself more cover.

For the time being, we do think that Matt is just gassing up Cirie and Felicia to make them think that he’s doing something this week when, in reality, there’s a chance he may throw the Veto outright so he doesn’t have to show his cards. That’s at least based on conversations he’s had when it comes to Jag and Bowie, who have already formed a final two deal behind his back and are letting Matt steer the ship until after the Veto Ceremony. From there, the plan is that the two of them get rid of Cirie, who they consider to be considerably the bigger threat of the two of them.

At this point, Jag has seemingly convinced Bowie that Matt clobbers either one of them at the end of the season. Also, that Cirie is the bigger threat. In general, though, they way that most of these people are acting 88 days into the game is another reminder that nothing good comes from the season being this long.

