American Horror Stories season 3 episode 4: Issue with ‘Organ’

American Horror Stories season 3 episode 4 served as the de-facto finale, and “Organ” may very well be the strangest installment this year. After all, it arguably had the most ambitious of any of the concepts — a secret organization that is working to cultivate and then ultimately sell “designer” organs to brokers all over the world. It also had some interesting cast members including American Gods alum Emily Browning and Laila Robins, who you otherwise know as Katarina Rostova on The Blacklist.

Now that we’ve said all of this, does anyone else feel like this is the biggest missed opportunity of the whole season?

We don’t think that it really takes too long at all to identify what the biggest problem with “Organ” proved to be: Its run time. At under 40 minutes, this was the shortest installment of the entire season. However, at the same time it was also the story that could have easily been the longest. There is a lot that we still don’t know about the organization behind the organs, or how far it could go or whether or not anyone could stop it from happening. Even one of the central twists involving Robins’ character proved to be a little bit rushed versus what it could otherwise be.

While we know that American Horror Stories as a series is meant to give you episodes that you can watch and move on from pretty fast, it feels like there should be a separate category at times for stories that would be better off as two-parters. From where we stand right now, “Organ” would 100% qualify for that list.

What did you think about the events of American Horror Stories season 3 episode 4?

Do you think that this is one of the best or worst installments of the whole run this time? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

