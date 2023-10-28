The Simpsons season 35: Treehouse of Horror and Kylie Jenner

As so many of you out there know at this point, there are few television events quite like The Simpsons and the Treehouse of Horror. It is an annual occasion and more often than not, it proves to be a pretty fun time!

Now, here is the thing that you should know about this particular edition of the event. It is going to air a week from Sunday, which means that it will technically be after Halloween. That’s happened a number of times in the past, so we’re not going to sit here and say that this is all that much of a surprise. Meanwhile, there is also going to be a notable guest star here in Kylie Jenner.

To get a few more details, go ahead and check out the full The Simpsons season 35 Treehouse of Horror synopsis below:

After Bart is turned into an NFT, Marge fights through the blockchain to rescue her son; to track down a gruesome serial killer, Lisa turns to a murderer from her past; an outbreak transforms Springfielders into a plague of lazy, beer-loving oafs.

Now, one of the things about The Simpsons is that like many other animated shows out there, its episodes are created many months in advance. NFTs almost feel like a thing of the past at this point, but that may also be a part of the comedy here, all things considered — for a lot of people out there, the blockchain serves almost like a horror story in its own right.

We’d start talking here about how impossible it is at this point for The Simpsons to be able to keep coming up with new story ideas and yet, they somehow just find a way to do it, time and time again. We have no reason to think that things are about to be any different now.

