Shark Tank: American Ghosts Walks, Manian Pumpkin Carvers, Thrill Builders, I Love Chamoy

American Ghosts Walks, Manian Pumpkin Carvers, Thrill Builders, I Love Chamoy will be on Shark Tank tonight — are you ready?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that this is the Halloween Special! You are going to have a guest Shark who knows a thing or two about creating entertainment associated with October 31, and many of the products have at least some connection to the holiday. To learn more, check out the official synopsis:

The Tank takes a horrific turn when Blumhouse CEO and Founder Jason Blum joins the panel as guest Shark for the first-ever Shark-O-Ween. Entrepreneurs present spellbinding, spine-tingling businesses opportunities for Sharks to sink their fangs into.

Blum is basically the modern-day entertainment king of Halloween — who better for this episode? Now, let’s get further into the products…

American Ghost Walks – With the right scale attached to it, this is easily the sort of company that we could see turning some profits. There is a natural curiosity around the paranormal, especially if you can create a whole tour around it and making it into a destination. That is what this whole company is all about in various parts of the country.

Maniac Pumpkin Carvers – The name says a lot here, but they are pumpkin artists that can create almost anything requested of them. Also, they offer events, classes, and a wide array of other spooky services perfect for the fall.

Thrill Builders – Basically, this is a company that can be tasked with constructing escape rooms, haunted houses, laser tag, and more. While it seems like the scarier stuff could be highlighted more on the show, they do have year-round appeal due to what they also work on.

I Love Chamoy – This feels like the company that is the most shoehorned into the Halloween episode with a Dia de Los Muertos theme. This is a sugar-free alternative for popular Mexican chamoy, which of course can be enjoyed during a wide array of celebrations.

What do you think about American Ghosts Walks, Manian Pumpkin Carvers, Thrill Builders, and I Love Chamoy being on Shark Tank?

Do any of the products interest you? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







