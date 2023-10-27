Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? October 27 update

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We don’t think this comes as a shock, but of course we would love more episodes and soon.

After all, how can we not? Just think about how long the series has been off the air already, as well as the fact that by the time the Tom Selleck series comes back, it will be later than any other point in the show’s history. That includes the fall of 2020, which is when things were delayed due to the global health crisis.

If you aren’t picking up what we’re putting down so far in this piece, let’s just put it in slightly more blunt terms: There is no new episode of Blue Bloods on the air tonight or until at least early 2024, and it could be later than that. While the writers for the series are back to work, the fate of the actors remains unclear during the SAG-AFTRA strike. While it has felt as though there were a few steps in the right direction with this as of late, there is clearly still a good bit of work that needs to be done when it comes to paying actors their fair share.

In the end, we just hope that there is a fair deal that is reached over the next week or two — that would, at least in theory, make it possible that at some point in November, production could begin and that could set up a late January / February start for this show, plus many others across the CBS and network TV family. We tend to think that the scripts being devised right now are pretty timeless, and that they will be able to film or air at just about any specific part of the year.

In other words, don’t anticipate any holiday episodes this time around. It’s just hard to make that happen with all of this uncertainty.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

