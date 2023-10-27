Fellow Travelers season 1 episode 2 air date: What lies ahead?

After the epic premiere today over on Showtime, do you want to know more about Fellow Travelers season 1 episode 2?

First and foremost, we should note that there are a lot of people out there who may not know that much about this show in general. It stars White Collar alum Matt Bomer and then also Jonathan Bailey, fresh off of Bridgerton. We tend to think that the official network press release below does a pretty good job of setting the stage for what the show is going to be:

FELLOW TRAVELERS is created for television by Oscar® nominee Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia, HOMELAND) and stars Matt Bomer (The Normal Heart, The Boys in the Band), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Jelani Alladin (The Walking Dead World Beyond), Allison Williams (Get Out, Girls) and Noah J. Ricketts (American Gods). Bomer and Nyswaner executive produce with Robbie Rogers (All American, My Policeman) and Dee Johnson. Daniel Minahan (Halston, American Crime Story: Versace) executive produces and also directs the first two episodes. FELLOW TRAVELERS is co-produced by Fremantle and SHOWTIME.

Created by Nyswaner and based on the novel by Thomas Mallon, FELLOW TRAVELERS is an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington. Bomer plays charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history.Over the course of four decades, we follow our five main characters – Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Alladin), Lucy (Williams), and Frankie (Ricketts) – as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.

What about episode 2?

Well, that is going to come your way in one week’s time, and the network is pretty clearly going to be adopting a somewhat similar release pattern to what they have done for Yellowjackets, Billions, and a number of other shows all across the board.

Here is what we can tell you in terms of finer details now — the title for episode 2 is “Bulletproof,” and the synopsis below offers up a good sense of what is coming up next:

When the State Department begins investigations into suspected homosexuals, Hawk distances himself from Tim, who questions his faith. Hawk’s colleague Mary comes under suspicion. Journalist Marcus loses his job after a dispute with Roy Cohn but is comforted by drag performer Frankie. Needing cover, Hawk draws closer to Lucy Smith. In 1980s San Francisco, Hawk observes gay life in the AIDS crisis when Tim’s sister forbids him to see Tim.

